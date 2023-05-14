Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri praised Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his stellar run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and expects the youngster to receive a national call-up anytime soon.

Jaiswal has been among the standout performers so far in IPL 2023, having collected 575 runs in 13 matches at an average and strike rate of 47.92 and 166.18 respectively including a brilliant 124 against Mumbai Indians — his maiden T20 ton. He currently is second on the run-scorers’ list, behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis, and is one of two batters to have crossed 500 runs so far this season.

“The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he’s raised his graph. There is power in his game, there’s timing. He has very bright future prospects,” cricketer-turned-commentator Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

While he is yet to make his senior debut with the Indian team, Jaiswal was part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa, losing to Bangladesh in the final. The southpaw was the top run-scorer in that tournament with 400 runs to his name at an average of 133.33 including a century and four fifties.

