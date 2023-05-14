Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi Jaiswal, will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

Cricket

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi Jaiswal, will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

Jaiswal has been among the standout performers so far in IPL 2023, having collected 575 runs in 13 matches at an average and strike rate of 47.92 and 166.18 respectively.

IPL 2023: Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi Jaiswal, will soon play for India, says Ravi Shastri

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the Wankhede crowd after smashing a 62-ball 124 against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri praised Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his stellar run in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and expects the youngster to receive a national call-up anytime soon.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Jaiswal has been among the standout performers so far in IPL 2023, having collected 575 runs in 13 matches at an average and strike rate of 47.92 and 166.18 respectively including a brilliant 124 against Mumbai Indians — his maiden T20 ton. He currently is second on the run-scorers’ list, behind Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis, and is one of two batters to have crossed 500 runs so far this season.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: 'Run rate was the only thing in our mind,' says Jaiswal after starring in RR's dominant win over KKR

IPL

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's scintillating ton in vain as MI's collective batting effort trumps RR

“The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he’s raised his graph. There is power in his game, there’s timing. He has very bright future prospects,” cricketer-turned-commentator Shastri was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

While he is yet to make his senior debut with the Indian team, Jaiswal was part of the Indian team that finished runners-up in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa, losing to Bangladesh in the final. The southpaw was the top run-scorer in that tournament with 400 runs to his name at an average of 133.33 including a century and four fifties.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 14, 2023 19:03:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals aim to challenge Gujarat Titans for top spot
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals aim to challenge Gujarat Titans for top spot

Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways when they square off at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur

IPL 2023: Rohit hasn't asked for a break yet, says MI coach Mark Boucher ahead of RR clash
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Rohit hasn't asked for a break yet, says MI coach Mark Boucher ahead of RR clash

Mumbai Indians head coach Boucher added that he would be happy to discuss the topic of a break with Rohit should the skipper approach him for the same.

IPL 2023: Wankhede witnesses special ceremony to celebrate 1000th match ahead of MI-RR clash
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Wankhede witnesses special ceremony to celebrate 1000th match ahead of MI-RR clash

BCCI secretary Jay Shah was among the dignitaries present at the Wankhede Stadium to celebrate the occasion of the 1000th match in the Indian Premier League.