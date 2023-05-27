Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2023 campaign came to a close with a 62-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad. Five-time champions got through to the playoffs – first time in three years – on the very last day and then beat Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator to earn themselves another shot at qualifying for the final. But they were blown away out of the game by a Shubman Gill show that saw him score 129 runs from 60 balls. How do you counter that, even if you have Suryakumar Yadav in your midst?

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

MI can look back at this season with content that they finish third despite not having their premier strike bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) and injuries galore to their overseas players. The bowling resources had dwindled which explains the fact they conceded 200-plus totals six times – most in an IPL season. The solution appeared in the form of young batters who made merry on flat pitches. As a result, MI scored 200-plus scores six times this season – also a record for a single IPL season. So when you watched MI play, you knew you’re going to get plenty of runs either way.

In a nutshell

Mumbai Indians started the season by losing two in a row before stitching three straight wins. The first half of the season was a mixed bag as they struggled to find a formula that worked.

For the second half, as injuries mounted, MI were forced into changing strategy where they relied more on the batting with big totals and then tried to defend them. Most of these wins came when they were batting second.

On the last day of the league stage, Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs for the first time in three years by virtue of Royal Challengers Bangalore not winning their last match against the Gujarat Titans.

By finishing fourth, MI played LSG in the Eliminator where they won by a staggering 81 runs with Cameron Green (41 from 23 balls) and Akash Madhwal (5/5) playing key roles.

The massive win over LSG boosted MI’s chances of setting up a final against CSK, but they were dashed with Shubman Gill playing a masterful knock.

Best performer: Suryakumar Yadav

Unlike other teams that had one player head and shoulders above the rest, MI arguably have three players who had splendid seasons. Suryakumar Yadav with 605 runs – five fifties and a century – is one of them for his innovative batting and how-did-you-do-that approach to T20 hitting. Shubman Gill has captured everyone’s imagination at the moment but Suryakumar Yadav leads a league of his own in the middle-to-late order.

Equally lethal this season was leg spinner Piyush Chawla. Last season, Chawla occupied the commentary box and had the mic in his hand. The third highest wicket taker in IPL history, bagged 22 wickets at an average of 22.50, strike rate of 16.63 and conceded runs at 8.11.

In the fag end of the season, Akash Madhwal (14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.58) sprung up as the second-highest wicket-taker for MI this season despite playing eight matches. He provided the boost that Mumbai desperately needed in the bowling attack.

What worked for MI

The youngsters. Mumbai Indians gave the youngsters a chance to come through and some of them delivered. Five Indians were handed their IPL debut this season — Nehal Wadhera, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal and Raghav Goyal. All of them played a role in wins.

Madhwal took five wickets for five runs against LSG. Wadhera collected 241 runs including a crucial 21-ball 40 against GT and 51-ball 64 against the CSK. Tilak Varma, playing his second IPL season, scored 343 runs at a strike rate of 164.11

“Our batting actually was the biggest positive,” said MI skipper Rohit Sharma while summing up IPL 2023. “Some of the younger players who have come through this tournament really well is a big positive for us, something that we can take into the next season and see what we can do with the squad.”

What didn’t work for MI

With batting doing its bit and youngsters coming through, Mumbai would need to improve on their bowling options next season. Jasprit Bumrah’s return will solve that to a degree but given how things unfolded with Jofra Archer, MI can’t be sure of his return. They’d want to bolster things for next season with overseas bowler and an Indian option to aid Chawla.

Mumbai Indians final finish: Third

Mumbai Indians most runs in IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav (605 runs)

Mumbai Indians most wickets in IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla (22 wickets)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.