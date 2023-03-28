Excitement is in the air as the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner, with the cash-rich league set to get underway this week.

On Friday (31 March), defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) welcome MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to kickstart the IPL 2023 season.

A total of 74 games will be played across 12 host cities, with the final to be played on 28 May. 70 of those matches will be league games, with the top four teams to qualify for the IPL playoffs/knockout stage.

This time, the tournament returns to its traditional home and away format.

Let’s now take a look at the complete league stage schedule of IPL 2023:

31 March: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings –Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – 7.30 pm

1 April: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali – 3.30 pm

1 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow – 7.30 pm

2 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad – 3.30 pm

2 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7.30 pm

3 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7.30 pm

4 April: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 7.30 pm

5 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati – 7.30 pm

6 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 7.30 pm

7 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow -7.30 pm

8 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals- Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati-3.30 pm

8 April: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7.30 pm

9 April: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders-Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad- 3.30 pm

9 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings-Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad- 7.30 pm

10 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants- M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 7.30 pm

11 April: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians-Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- 7.30 pm

12 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- 7.30 pm

13 April: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans -Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali- 7.30 pm

14 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- Eden Gardens, Kolkata-7.30 pm

15 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 3.30 pm

15 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow- 7.30 pm

16 April: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 3.30 pm

16 April: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad-7.30 pm

17 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings- M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 7.30 pm

18 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad- 7.30 pm

19 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- 7.30 pm

20 April: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore-Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali- 3.30 pm

20 April: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders-Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- 7.30 pm

21 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- 7.30 pm

22 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans -Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow- 3.30 pm

22 April: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7.30 pm

23 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals-M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 3.30 pm

23 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings-Eden Gardens, Kolkata- 7.30 pm

24 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals-Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad-7.30 pm

25 April: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad- 7.30 pm

26 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders-M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 7.30 pm

27 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- 7.30 pm

28 April: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants- Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali- 7.30 pm

29 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans -Eden Gardens, Kolkata- 3.30 pm

29 April: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- 7.30 pm

30 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- 3.30 pm

30 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals-Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7.30 pm

1 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow- 7.30 pm

2 May: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad- 7.30 pm

3 May: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians- Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali- 7.30 pm

4 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow- 3.30 pm

4 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad- 7.30 pm

5 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans-Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- 7.30 pm

6 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians-MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- 3.30 pm

6 May: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- 7.30 pm

7 May: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad- 3.30 pm

7 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- 7.30 pm

8 May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings- Eden Gardens, Kolkata- 7.30 pm

9 May: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 7.30 pm

10 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- 7.30 pm

11 May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals- Eden Gardens, Kolkata- 7.30 pm

12 May: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai-7.30 pm

13 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants-Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad- 3.30 pm

13 May: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings- Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- 7.30 pm

14 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- 3.30 pm

14 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- 7.30 pm

15 May: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad- 7.30 pm

16 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians-Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow- 7.30 pm

17 May: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals- Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala- 7.30 pm

18 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad- 7.30 pm

19 May: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals- Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala- 7.30 pm

20 May: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings- Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- 3.30 pm

20 May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants- Eden Gardens, Kolkata- 7.30 pm

21 May: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- 3.30 pm

21 May: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans-M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- 7.30 pm.

