Cricket

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson takes stunning one-handed catch in RR vs DC

Sanju Samson took a cracking catch in the first over of the Delhi Capitals chase against Rajasthan Royals to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.

Sanju Samson took a peach of a catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. Image: Screenshot

Guwahati: Sanju Samson didn’t have the desired impact with the bat during Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL) in Guwahati on Saturday. But he was on the money from the word go as a keeper.

In the first over of the Delhi Capitals chase, Trent Boult’s delivery produced an outside edge off Impact Player Prithvi Shaw’s bat and flew to the wicketkeeper’s right. Samson snapped up the ball with a one-handed catch to send DC’s young Indian batter back to the dugout without scoring a run.

On the very next ball, Boult had Manish adjudged leg before with a perfectly angled delivery that beat the right-hander’s edge.

Delhi have been asked to chase 200 runs by Rajasthan Royals after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler scored fifties to give RR a flying start. The dismissal of Jaiswal and couple of wickets arrested the flow of runs but RR continued the onslaught in the final five overs producing 69 runs.

Shimron Hetmyer made a cameo appearance that pushed Rajasthan’s score further.

Updated Date: April 08, 2023 18:33:59 IST

