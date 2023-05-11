Former England spinner Graeme Swann heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, describing him as a younger version of India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni.

Swann, who is part of JioCinema’s team of experts for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), shared his thoughts on Samson’s evolution as a captain over the years and how he has thrived in the role of a senior player at RR, who finished runners-up last year under his leadership.

“What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be,” Swann was quoted as saying according to an official release.

“Let’s face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he’s almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan. And he’s very calm; he’s very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn’t lose his calm, he doesn’t lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well,” the former England off-spinner added.

Swann also spoke on Delhi Capitals’ journey this season, and how they still could make the playoffs despite sitting at the bottom of the 10-team table with four wins and seven defeats.

“Let’s face it, despite all the talent, they weren’t performing. They could easily finish second or third if they win all of their remaining games and the results go their way, and I think they actually will. I think the Delhi Capitals are going to go to the playoffs, just because I love a rags-to-riches tale.

“Everyone loves a happy ending; there will be a Bollywood movie made about Delhi’s season in a couple of years’ time, mark my words,” Swann added.

RR face Kolkata Knight Riders in their next assignment, at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, while DC, who suffered a 27-run defeat at the hands of CSK in Chennai on Wednesday, will next be seen in action on Saturday against Punjab Kings at home.

