New Delhi: The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will kickstart on Friday, is surrounded with lots of questions related to players’ fitness and workload management in light of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The World Test Championship final will take place in merely weeks after the IPL on 7 June in London and the ODI World Cup is also scheduled for October-November later this year. The IPL final will take place on 28 May.

Ahead of the tournament, Indian captain Rohit Sharma emphasised on the need for workload management for Indian team players.

Rohit Sharma’s concerns have embroiled a controversy ahead of the upcoming IPL season 16. Following the loss against Australia in ODI series, Rohit Sharma had made requests to the franchise to manage the workload of the Indian team players.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has disagreed with Sharma’s request on “workload management”.

“IPL’s success is largely dependent on players’ fitness, and that everyone plays to their best potential. Fans love this tournament, it’s quite popular,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

“So, I’m not a fan of players resting during the IPL so that they can play the World Cup. Because, see, the players can get injured even during international matches. Anything can happen.

“There should be no restrictions on players in IPL. Owners spend money on them and they should have the freedom to use a player as much as they want. IPL should be given a special status in that regard,” he added.

Head coach Rahul Dravid has also raised concerns about the short duration between IPL and WTC.

Previously, in an interview, Rohit had mentioned that six teams would be out of the race by 21 May. For India, Siraj and Shami’s sake, he will hope that Gujarat Titans and RCB are two of those six teams.

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma also stressed that the players are all “adults”. “If they feel it’s getting a little too much, they can always talk about it and have a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen.”

Indian Premier League, season 16, will commence on Friday with 10 teams battling for the T20 title.

