Rajasthan Royals coach Kumar Sangakkara was full of praise for skipper Sanju Samson after the latter’s heroics against with the bat against Gujarat Titans, saying that his productive over against Rashid Khan was the game-changer on Sunday.

Samson amassed 60 of 32 deliveries against GT, hitting three fours and six sixes in the process, in RR’s run chase of 178.

At one stage, RR were 55/4 in the 11th over following the dismissal of Riyan Parag, but the complexion of the game changed completely in the 13th over, when Samson hit Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan for three sixes off consecutive balls.

Samson, however, was dismissed by Noor Ahmad in the 15th over. That did not stop the Royals from fighting back as Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 56 off 26 deliveries to propel Royals to a three-wicket win with four balls to spare.

“Skipper, you not just got us through the powerplay but that Rashid Khan over, and then you kicked on from there, that was the game changer. Their best bowler, some say the best T20 spinner in the world, was completely caught off-guard. It just goes to show that when you’re in the game, anything is possible.

Play the ball, not the man! 💪 pic.twitter.com/C2CvL25mor — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 16, 2023

“Whether it’s Rashid Khan, Shane Warne, or Muralitharan. It doesn’t matter when we are in the game. We play the ball, not the man. Brilliantly done,” Sangakkara said in the RR dressing room. A video of the same was uploaded on the Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle following the win.

The win meant RR consolidated their top spot in the IPL standings with eight points. They next face Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (19 April).

