Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was in for a forgettable final over during the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Friday.

Though he finished wicketless at the HPCA Stadium, where RR skipper Sanju Samson opted to field after winning the toss, Chahal was fairly disciplined in his first three overs where he gave away just 12 runs, conceding just one boundary and collecting nine dot balls.

The sixth-wicket pair of Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan, however, undid all of his hard work as they went hammer and tongs in the penultimate over of the Punjab innings.

The carnage in the 19th over began with Shahrukh smashing Chahal for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries, pulling a half-tracker towards the midwicket fence for a four before targetting the same fence with a slog-sweep the next ball, this time clearing it for a maximum. The leg-spinner bowled a wide the next ball before Shahrukh got off strike with a single.

All-rounder Curran was even more ruthless in the remainder of the over, smashing consecutive sixes — the first one muscled down the ground and the second one coming off a slog sweep that cleared the midwicket fence.

Chahal nearly signed off with a final off his final delivery of the evening as Curran flicked the ball straight to substitute fielder Donovan Ferreira at deep square leg, only for the South African to make a mess of the chance and allow the ball to roll away to the boundary for a four, adding salt to the wound for both Chahal and the Royals.

Shahrukh would similarly go big in the final over of the innings, smashing Trent Boult for 18 runs to ruin what was turning out to be an ideal day in office for the Kiwi left-arm pacer, who finished with 1/35 from four as Punjab Kings collected 46 runs in their last two overs to post a challenging 187/5 on the board.

