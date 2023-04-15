Punjab Kings’ Sam Curran walked out for the toss against Lucknow Super Giants during ahead of an IPL 2023 match in Lucknow on Saturday, and Curran explained Dhawan’s absence from the playing XI.

Curran confirmed that Dhawan had picked up a shoulder injury during Punjab Kings’ last game against Gujarat Titans, and termed his absence as ‘huge’.

“Shilkhar picked up an injury last game, don’t know how bad it is but hopefully he won’t be out long. His absence is huge, we’ve got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions looks good,” said Curran at the toss.

PBKS had won the toss and opted to field against LSG. PBKS are looking to win their third match of the season, while LSG, placed second currently with six points, can go top of the table with a win over Punjab Kings.

