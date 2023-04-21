Gujarat Titans mentor Gary Kirsten lauded batter Sai Sudharsan for doing a good job so far filling the void left behind by Kane Williamson in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Williamson, who was picked up by defending champions GT for Rs 2 crore in the player auction in December, got ruled out of the season after injuring his knee in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on 31 March.

The No 3 slot that would’ve normally been occupied by the senior New Zealand batter has since gone to Sai Sudharsan, who was included as an Impact Player in the season opener and has gone on to collect 176 runs at an average of 44 with two half-centuries to his name.

“Kane Williamson’s absence will definitely be felt. He is a great player and I think he would have been a perfect fit into our team environment and he was really looking forward to be a part of the setup. He will be missed. He is an experienced player and would have played a very important role for us as a leader and a batter,” Kirsten replied to a News18 Cricketnext query during a media interaction.

“That said, it provides a great opportunity for someone else to fit in that role and Sai Sudharsan has done a great job with that so far.

“The fact that we retained him is a testament to the fact that he has massive potential. This year we wanted to go to the next step with him which is to give him more game time. The set of skills which he has is great, mentally he manages himself really well,” the former South Africa opener added.

Kirsten ‍ is known to don multiple hats How would you describe our Batting Coach in one word? Let us know in the comments #AavaDe | #TATAIPL 2023 | #IPLOnReels pic.twitter.com/M37UoCh2qe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) April 20, 2023

Titans, who have won three out of five games so far this season, will next be seen in action against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.