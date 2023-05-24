Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad credits pre-season camp and role clarity for CSK's success

Ruturaj Gaikwad said Chennai Super Kings planned the season well from the start and have maintained continuity for the squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings spoke about the team's strategy and planning as they qualified for the IPL final after beating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Image: Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad said the team’s success can be limited to certain things that they’ve done right this season. The left-hander said they got a good look at the MA Chidambaram Stadium which got a new surface before the season.

Several CSK players, including Gaikwad himself, had never played an IPL game in Chennai before this season. The camp had begun in early March, with captain MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu among the first batch of players to arrive.

“The camp was very vital because a new surface was being laid over in Chennai,” Gaikwad said at the post-match press conference.

“Everyone was not sure how the wicket is going to be or how the wicket is going to play. But sometimes when you play on flat tracks, you need not have to think much on your shots and not much about the opposition bowling.

“Sometimes batsmen play good shots and hats off to him. Even while you’re batting, it’s about getting into the zone.”

Gaikwad spoke to the media after CSK progressed to the IPL final for a record 10th time in 16 seasons. It can be prune down to 10 in 14 considering they missed two seasons because of a ban. The four-time winners beat defending champions Gujarat Titans at Chepauk by 15-runs in Qualifier 1.

The opener also said CSK’s plan of sticking to the same playing XI and having clear defined roles helps each individual.

“A lot of effort goes into our success,” Gaikwad said.

“It started from last year when we didn’t qualify for playoffs. Obviously, the management got something to work on and there were things which we needed to improve and put an effort on, or add someone.

“This year, right from the first game, I think we were clinical and sure about who is going to play and who is not going to play and what will be our probable 12 or 13 or 15.

“I think right from the first game everyone knew about their roles. When the Sri Lankans came late — Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana — I think they were up to the mark even from the first game.

“So, I think we were pretty much playing with the same team and just continued the momentum. And hats off to everyone — the support staff and the management as well.”

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 13:08:06 IST

