Boosting Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Net Run Rate (NRR) was the only thing on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s mind as the young opener struck a scintillating 98 not out off just 47 deliveries to setup a commanding nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Jaiswal, who broke the record for the fastest half-century in the history of the IPL during his breathtaking knock, forged an unbroken 121-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson (48 not out) as the pair helped Rajasthan chase the 150-run target set by Kolkata down with nine wickets and 41 deliveries to spare.

This was after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged excellent figures of 4/25 in his quota of four overs to restrict the home team to a modest 149/8.

“This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust myself. I know the results will come,” Jaiswal, who raced to his fifty in a record 13 balls, said at the post-match presentation.

“The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I’m blessed and grateful, I’m trying my best.

“I think the run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju bhai were only talking about finishing the game quickly.”

Before he ended up playing one the best knocks of this IPL, Jaiswal saw his opening partner Jos Buttler getting run out owing to a mix-up, after which the onus was on him to help the team.

“I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said ‘keep playing my game, and not think about that run out’,” Player of the Match Jaiswal said.

RR are currently placed third in the standings with six wins and as many defeats after 12 games, the thumping win pushing their run rate to a very healthy +0.633.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.