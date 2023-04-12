Jos Buttler on Wednesday became the third fastest cricketer to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when Rajasthan Royals took on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Englishman took 85 innings to achieve the milestone. West Indian Chris Gayle leads the charts, getting to the landmark in 75 innings, while current Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul took 80 innings to reach the milestone.

Buttler had ended IPL 2022 as the top run-getter with 863 runs. In IPL 2023 so far, Buttler has scored two fifties, and is in contention for the Orange Cap.

RR, playing their fourth match of the season, have won two matches so far (vs SRH and DC) while having suffered a defeat to PBKS.

