Rajasthan Royals have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League. Their opponents on Thursday, Chennai Super Kings, are on the different side of the spectrum with three straight wins. Their last defeat came against Royals at Chepauk no less. That win might put the Royals in a confident mood despite being unable to chase down targets in their last two games.

At Chepauk on the day, Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer all chipped in with contributions – as is required when you have to beat Chennai in their backyard.

The hosts will need Buttler to shine once again. When he hasn’t Rajasthan have struggled. He scored 200-plus runs in the first four games but has mustered just 40 runs in the last three matches which explains the downturn in results.

Apart from Buttler, eyes will also be on Sanju Samson to show some leadership with the bat. He, too, started well but has lost the scoring touch since. In the first two games, he scored 97 runs but has accumulated just 84 runs in the next five matches.

In the only fixture at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Lucknow Super Giants scored 154 runs and then reduced RR to a paltry 144 runs. If RR were looking for a venue to hit the score big, this won’t be easy.

Rajasthan Royals are only in the thick of things as the league move past the halfway mark because of their start: four wins in five. But a third straight defeat would significantly hurt their chances, not to forget their morale.

CSK, at the other end, have been explosive with the bat and not been affected by the absence of key players with injuries. Their bowlers isn’t the most lethal but by posting big totals, they’re able to give themselves some much-needed cushion.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.

Match starts: 7:30pm IST.

