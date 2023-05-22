RCB vs GT match summary: Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 104 outshone Virat Kohli’s 101 as Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to end RCB’s hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

RCB’s loss meant that Mumbai Indians, who had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier on Sunday, qualified as the fourth team in the playoffs. The confirmed four teams in the playoffs are GT, CSK, LSG and MI.

Having been asked to bat, Virat Kohli (101*) and Faf du Plessis (28) forged a 67-run stand for the first wicket before the RCB skipper departed. Glenn Maxwell (11) too failed to capitalise on his start. It was a 64-run stand between Kohli and Anuj Rawat that propelled RCB to 197/5.

In reply, it was Shubman Gill who stole the momentum from RCB. RCB got the early breakthrough when Mohammed Siraj got rid of Wriddhiman Saha in the third over, but Gill and Vijay Shankar (53) forged 123 runs for the second wicket to help set the platform for the win. Dasun Shanaka (0) and David Miller (6) hardly made an impact, and it was Gill and Rahul Tewatia who sealed the win for GT with five balls to spare.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in the final league match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with an eye on qualifying for the playoffs.

However, rain is forecast for the game on Sunday in Bengaluru, and RCB would hope MI lose to SRH to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

RCB have seen a couple of positive results recently, winning against and SRH to take their points tally to 14.

The onus will rely on top three of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to fire the big runs for RCB and get a good score on board.

