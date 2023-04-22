Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to showcase their commitment towards green initiatives as they will play the “Green Game” of IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The ‘Green Game’ was conceived in 2011 and since then RCB have dedicated one of their home matches to the ‘Go Green’ initiative to spread awareness and need for a cleaner and greener environment.

RCB players will also be sporting recycled green jerseys for the blockbuster match on Sunday. These jerseys are made utilising the recycled waste collected at the stadium.

Bangalore, though, have a sub-par record when it comes to ‘Green Games’, having won just three and lost eight while the 2015 fixture against the Delhi Capitals ended in a washout.

RCB though, had registered a handsome victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2022, thrashing the ‘Orange Army’ by 67 runs, the last time they donned the green jersey.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the Chinnaswamy will be hosting a ‘Green Game’ — Dubai and Abu Dhabi had hosted the 2020 and 2021 fixtures, while Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium was the venue for the 2022 fixture.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.