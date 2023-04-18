Rohit Sharma reached the milestone on Tuesday with a pull shot off Washington Sundar’s delivery in the third over of MI’s innings.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the fourth batter to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when his team took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.
Rohit needed 14 runs to achieve the milestone ahead of the match. With the feat, Rohit became the fourth batter, after Virat Kohli, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to join the 6000-run club in IPL.
Milestone 🚨 – 6000 runs and counting for @ImRo45 in #TATAIPL
Keep going, Hitman 💪💪#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/VQeYRWivwb
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2023
3880 of Rohit’s runs have also come as a non-opener, which is the highest among all the four batters to have achieved the milestone.
Rohit was eventually dismissed for 28 by T Natarajan in the fifth over of the MI innings.
