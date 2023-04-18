Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes fourth batter to surpass 6000 IPL runs

Rohit Sharma reached the milestone on Tuesday with a pull shot off Washington Sundar’s delivery in the third over of MI’s innings.

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes fourth batter to surpass 6000 IPL runs

Rohit Sharma became the fourth batter to score 6000 IPL runs. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the fourth batter to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when his team took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rohit needed 14 runs to achieve the milestone ahead of the match. With the feat, Rohit became the fourth batter, after Virat Kohli, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to join the 6000-run club in IPL.

3880 of Rohit’s runs have also come as a non-opener, which is the highest among all the four batters to have achieved the milestone.

Rohit reached the milestone on Tuesday with a pull shot off Washington Sundar’s delivery in the third over of MI’s innings.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 28 by T Natarajan in the fifth over of the MI innings.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 20:11:53 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Time for youngsters at Mumbai Indians to show up, says coach Mark Boucher
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Time for youngsters at Mumbai Indians to show up, says coach Mark Boucher

MI coach Mark Boucher said that it's time for the youngsters to 'show up' as the team looks to bounce back after two consecutive poor seasons in IPL.

MI vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and where to watch the IPL match
First Cricket News

MI vs KKR Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and where to watch the IPL match

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023: Live streaming details and weather forecast for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians face tough Kolkata Knight Riders challenge at Wankhede Stadium
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians face tough Kolkata Knight Riders challenge at Wankhede Stadium

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR are fourth on the points table as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points.