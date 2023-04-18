Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the fourth batter to score 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when his team took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rohit needed 14 runs to achieve the milestone ahead of the match. With the feat, Rohit became the fourth batter, after Virat Kohli, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to join the 6000-run club in IPL.

3880 of Rohit’s runs have also come as a non-opener, which is the highest among all the four batters to have achieved the milestone.

Rohit reached the milestone on Tuesday with a pull shot off Washington Sundar’s delivery in the third over of MI’s innings.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 28 by T Natarajan in the fifth over of the MI innings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.