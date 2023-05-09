Rinku Singh once again highlighted his credentials as a finishing specialist in the T20 format. With two runs required on the last ball of a high pressure situation, Kolkata Knight Riders player Rinku hit an Arshdeep Singh delivery for a boundary to ensue celebrations at the Eden Gardens.

By doing so, Rinku ensured KKR remained alive in the race for the IPL playoffs. Had KKR lost, they would have been all but out of reckoning for the next stage of the competition.

Considering the pressure, it comes as no surprise that Rinku’s heroics saw Eden Gardens erupt in celebration alongside the KKR squad and support staff in the dugout.

With KKR needing 26 runs from 12 balls, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh occupied the crease. Russell thrashed Sam Curran for three sixes to significantly reduce the ask in the penultimate over.

With six runs needed in six balls, Arshdeep Singh produced a dot, single, single, double and took Russell’s wicket on the fifth ball to snatch the momentum in PBKS’ favour.

On the last ball, Arshdeep bowled a full toss and Rinku connected to find the gap between deep fine leg and deep backward square leg for a one-bounce four.

Elated KKR skipper Nitish Rana heaped praise on Rinku for being there till the end and completing the chase successfully.

“I just keep telling him, ‘Believe in yourself’ because what you have achieved is something not many people ever will. When he was batting, the whole crowd was chanting ‘Rinku, Rinku’. That is what he has earned this year. I’ve been at this franchise for many years now, I’m used to the Eden crowd screaming ‘Russell, Russell’ but to hear them shout ‘Rinku, Rinku’ makes me feel very happy and proud. That’s the respect he has earned this season,” Rana said.

Russell also spoke about Rinku while collecting the Player of the Match award.

“He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it last ball. I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he’s been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he’s been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He’s very funny outside the field, I try to stay as close to him while we are training. Feeling good, now,” Russell said.

Where things went hunky dory for KKR, Arshdeep’s disappointment was clear on his face when the ball met the willow.

Like KKR, PBKS have no room for error now in their quest to make the playoffs. Punjab Kings are seventh in the standings with 10 points and have three games to go in the league stage of the competition.

