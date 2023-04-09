Rinku Singh pulled off the heist of a lifetime, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a memorable three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rinku smashed an unbeaten 48 off just 21 balls, including five sixes in a row off Yash Dayal in the final over of the chase of the 205-run target, helping the Knight Riders end Titans’ winning run in the process.

It was a match that had it all — scintillating knocks from Vijay Shankar and Venkatesh Iyer to a maiden IPL hat-trick for stand-in GT skipper Rashid Khan.

Rashid’s emphatic comeback after leaking runs aplenty in his previous overs virtually extinguised KKR’s hopes of registering their second win in three games. With 29 needed off the final over, the game appeared well beyond their reach.

Rinku, considered by many as a domestic giant for Uttar Pradesh, displayed nerves of steel and his never-say-die attitude ultimately helped him pull a rabbit out of the hat, resulting in one of the greatest finishes of all time in the history of the league.

Naturally, the tense finish did create quite the buzz on social media, with Cricket Twitter flooded with praises for the 25-year-old from Aligarh. We take a look at a few of them here:

Rinku Singh❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 9, 2023

Unbelievable hitting by @rinkusingh235 What a win by KKR. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2023

He is grateful that somebody hit 5 sixes on somebody else’s bowling. https://t.co/E4tLeEsJBR — Manya (@CSKian716) April 9, 2023

Wow!!!! Amazing- just amazing game. Congratulations to @KKRiders for the most entertaining game EVER in @IPL history. Unbelievable is all I can say. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋@iam_juhi #ShahRuhKhan 🙏🏾👍🏻🙏🏾😘 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 9, 2023

KINGKUUUUUU😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 9, 2023

I’d like to submit my entry for ‘Tweets that aged badly in less than an hour’… https://t.co/cuDeYUngMW — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) April 9, 2023

Rinku bhai, what have you done!!! 🔥🔥🔥 — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) April 9, 2023

Five sixes in a row to win a ‘lost’ game! This effort of Rinku Singh will be spoken about for a while. #GTvsKKR — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) April 9, 2023

