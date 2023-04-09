Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IPL 2023: 'Rinku Singh! Remember the name!', Twitterati in awe after KKR batter pulls off miraculous win over GT

Cricket

Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal when 29 were needed in the final over to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a miraculous three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Rinku Singh celebrates after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a miraculous victory over Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics

Rinku Singh pulled off the heist of a lifetime, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to a memorable three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IPL 2023:

Rinku smashed an unbeaten 48 off just 21 balls, including five sixes in a row off Yash Dayal in the final over of the chase of the 205-run  target, helping the Knight Riders end Titans’ winning run in the process.

It was a match that had it all — scintillating knocks from Vijay Shankar and Venkatesh Iyer to a maiden IPL hat-trick for stand-in GT skipper Rashid Khan.

Rashid’s emphatic comeback after leaking runs aplenty in his previous overs virtually extinguised KKR’s hopes of registering their second win in three games. With 29 needed off the final over, the game appeared well beyond their reach.

Rinku, considered by many as a domestic giant for Uttar Pradesh, displayed nerves of steel and his never-say-die attitude ultimately helped him pull a rabbit out of the hat, resulting in one of the greatest finishes of all time in the history of the league.

Naturally, the tense finish did create quite the buzz on social media, with Cricket Twitter flooded with praises for the 25-year-old from Aligarh. We take a look at a few of them here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: April 09, 2023

