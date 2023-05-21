Even though Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to make playoffs this season as they lost their last league clash to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, the rise of power hitter Rinku Singh has been a delight for the Kolkata fans this season.

Requiring 21 off the last over on Saturday, Rinku set out to pull off a performance similar to his cracking knock against Gujarat Titans. He smashed the ball for a couple of sixes and a boundary, but still ended one run short of sealing the match for side, and perhaps taking his side to the playoffs.

On 9 April, KKR needed 29 runs off the final over to win. Rinku smashed five back-to-back sixes to turn around an almost-lost game.

Although Rinku wasn’t as fortunate on Saturday, his audacious effort, and consistent form throughout the season, has won admiration from across the teams and experts.

JioCinema IPL expert Chris Gayle thinks Rinku will end up getting a massive spike in his IPL salary in 2024.

“Rinku Singh has done this in a few occasions for KKR before. I am sure next year, he’s going to get his paycheque a little higher because he’s been the best performer with the bat for KKR,” Gayle said.

Zaheer Khan, another IPL expert with JioCinema, has also been taken aback by the emergence of Rinku Singh this season, surpassing KKR legend Andre Russell in the pecking order.

“If you had to look at a bright spot for KKR this season, it was Rinku Singh. He was standing between LSG and the playoffs and played with a lot of confidence. He’s carried himself and the team like that all season long. When you have an accomplished finisher like Russell, and yet he is not being discussed during this season when you speak of KKR. If Rinku Singh has been able to move a name like that to the back, just goes to show how good his season has been for him,” Khan said.

