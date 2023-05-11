Kolkata Knight Riders’ hot hitter Rinku Singh has been winning admiration from cricket experts after his explosive five sixes in the last five balls to steal the match from Gujrat Titans on 9 April. Some believe an India appearance for him is not far away.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, opined that Rinku’s form may soon earn him an India cap.

“That India cap is not far away from Rinku’s head. He’s such an inspirational player. He’s run all the hard yards and worked very hard to get to where he is today. Full credit to him for having that belief in himself. His journey is a life lesson and all young kids should learn from him,” he said.

IPL 2023 is in its business end with most teams holding realistic playoff ambitions. The clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is the latest decisive game.

IPL 2008 champions RR have lost four of their last five matches and a loss at the Eden Gardens would be a big setback for their playoff hopes. Meanwhile, Nitish Rana-led KKR, boosted by a winning streak, are pushing in the points table.

Veteran Indian batter Mohammad Kaif underlined Rinku’s potential. He said, “Rinku Singh has that maturity. His footwork is very good and he looks to rotate strikes as well. Rinku knows how to convert his form into good knocks and also knows when to shift gears. He is capable of hitting big shots as well.”

