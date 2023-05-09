Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a thrilling run-chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, to stay well and truly alive in the race for Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

A collective effort from the batters was the main highlight of KKR’s chase against PBKS, inspite of taking the game deep, very well into the last ball.

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first on what was a slow surface in Kolkata. And probably, PBKS did not anticipate the threat that KKR spinners would produce.

KKR’s spinners ruled the roost, with Varun Chakaravarthy being the pick of KKR’s bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/26.

PBKS were not off to the best of starts, losing three wickets inside the powerplay, but Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma somehow brought them back on track with a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket.

And yet, lack of further substantial partnerships is what hindered PBKS’ momentum, and it was Dhawan fought tooth and nail in Punjab Kings’ batting to valiantly guide them to 179/7 from 20v overs. Yet, they were probably 30-40 runs well short. The Punjab Kings would have eyed a total in excess of 200, but even that is not a ‘safe’ total anymore.

Rinku Singh, the finisher

Rinku Singh followed the Andre Russell template of finishing games for KKR. Jason Roy (38) and Nitish Rana (51) had provided the goods at the top of the order, but the Knight Riders were eventually restricted to 124/4 after Rana’s dismissal.

But, then came Rinku Singh. On Monday, it seemed as though Rinku’s 10-ball 21 was more valuable than Russell’s 23-ball 42. There was expectations from the public that Rinku Singh take the team home again, just like how he had against Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier in the season.

And he did so, in style. When Rinku came into bat, he had Andre Russell at the other end, who has been in similar situations before and taken his team home. Monday was a learning experience for Rinku, no matter the result.

Rinku came into bat in the 16th over, and took an over to collect his first maximum. And it was worth the wait. He was facing Nathan Ellis in that over. Ellis had bowled this one full on middle and leg, and Rinku stepped forward, and smashed for a maximum over deep square leg.

Rinku then continued rotating strike with Russell until the fourth ball of the 18th over, when he hit Arshdeep for a boundary.

The match was still in the balance at the end of the 18th over, with KKR needing 26 off 12 balls, but Russell went into full aggressive mode in the 19th, to hit Sam Curran for three sixes in the over.

KKR now needed six runs off as many balls. Arshdeep was once again into the attack. The PBKS pacer began with a bouncer on off, which Russell ducked, before collecting four runs off the next three balls.

KKR now needed two runs off the last two balls. Russell was on strike. Arshdeep came up with a wide yorker this time, and Russel failed to connect it. The two batters attempted to steal a bye at this time, but Jitesh Sharma was quick enough to lob the ball to Arshdeep, who completed the dismissal in style at the non-strikers’ end.

By this time, the pressure was on Rinku Singh. Two runs, only one ball to deal with. Shardul Thakur was the batter at the other end. Rinku Singh on strike. Arshdeep Singh bowled a full toss, and Rinku made full use of it, flicking towards right of deep backward square for four. Rinku Singh had done it once again for KKR on the big stage. The 25-year-old, who has been taking timely advice from Nitish Rana, followed the Andre Russell way, and that immensely helped him and the team clinch a much-needed win in IPL 2023.

Nitish Rana’s advice to Rinku Singh of believing in himself worked wonders, as Rinku said after the match.

Long but satisfying day. There is something very endearing about Rinku Singh and his relationship with Nitish Rana. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 8, 2023

“I didn’t think about the last ball. Even when I hit those five sixes, I hadn’t thought much. I was playing on the merit of the ball. I had the belief in me that I could finish the game. I have got used to it, sometimes I bat at 5, sometimes at 6, 7, I practice that way. There is no particular way I like to celebrate,” said Rinku.

Rinku Singh has been a revelation for KKR this season. In fact, he has been one of the best finds in IPL 2023. In the years to come, Rinku will no doubt play a huge role in the IPL, and it’s just the beginning. And who knows, maybe an Indian team call-up might just be around the corner for Rinku Singh!

