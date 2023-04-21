Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner hailed his bowling unit after his team collected their first win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets.

Having opted to field after winning the toss, DC restricted KKR to 127, after some fine bowling from Ishant Sharma (2/19), Anrich Nortje (2/20), Axar Patel (2/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/15). Pacer Mukesh Kumar, too, chipped in with a wicket.

“Great to get the two points. It’s awesome; we are really proud of the bowling unit. We asked for wickets in the powerplay, and they did that,” Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Aussie termed it as an ‘okay game’ after DC lost wickets in quick succession in what looked as a moderate chase on paper.

“Again we lost wickets in a cluster. We can have those upfront conversations. We played an okay game,” Warner said.

Nitish Rana, the KKR skipper, admitted his team were 15-20 runs short.

“We were 15-20 runs short, and we knew the wicket wasn’t easy. I should have batted longer, and at that time, my wicket was crucial. Credit to the bowlers, if they can even fight with this total. The plan was just to delay [their win]. Credit to DC too for their batting in the powerplay. We need to play well as a team… I’m sure we are playing well if we can fight even with such a low score,” the 29 year-old said.

Ishant Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 2/19. This was his first IPL match this season, and he said he was waiting for his chance. “I was just waiting for my chance. That’s all I was thinking. Every single day the areas [of bowling] change… we talk about the plans. There’s no lucky charm in the team. We want to win every single game from here,’ said the veteran pacer.

