Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that his side were at least 20 runs short after their six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL on Tuesday.

RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat early in the game after being put to bat, and even though Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put on 120 runs for the third wicket, RCB fell just short of 200 to finish at 199/6.

In reply, Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera made light work of the chase to finish the match in 16.3 overs.

“I think we were at least 20 runs short, in context of the wicket. They are a strong chasing team and they bat deep. We didn’t capitalise in the last five overs, disappointed due to the lack of runs in those five overs,” said Du Plessis after the match.

Suryakumar Yadav notched up his fourth half-century of the season, and Du Plessis said that it was always going to be difficult to stop SKY once he gets going.

“He (SKY) is one of the best, when he gets going, it’s difficult to shut him down,” said the South African.

Suryakumar, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his knock of 83, expressed happiness over MI’s home win. “Much needed from team’s point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow,” said SKY.

Rohit Sharma lauded his bowlers for restricting RCB to below 200.

“We restricted them to less than 200. Was a great effort, It could have been 220 or more. I have no idea what a safe score is. The last four games we have seen excess of 200 has been scored. Most of the teams are taking risks and it is coming off. The batters are taking risks and 200 plus scores are being chased,” said the MI skipper.

