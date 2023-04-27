Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: RCB gutted after loss to KKR, says pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by 21 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders with their woeful fielding taking the game away.

Vijaykumar Vyshak took two wickets in RCB's home game against the KKR in Match 36 of the Indian Premier League. Image: Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak said the home side were “gutted” after their 21-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in the IPL. The seamer said the dropped catches hurt their chances and they ended up conceding 30 runs extra.

Batting first, KKR posted 200/5 with Jason Roy (56 from 29 balls) and Nitish Rana (48 from 21 balls) the top scorers. However, Rana was given a chance to bat on twice with dropped catches. In the 201 run chase, RCB were restricted to 179/8.

Vyshak, who posted figures of 2/41, admitted RCB got a few things wrong. “We are gutted about the performance. We dropped a couple of catches and gave 30 runs extra, but we did come back strong. We batted really well in the first couple of overs, but we lost a lot of wickets and that’s where we ended up losing,” he said in the post-match press conference.

In the chase, RCB got off to a good start. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had Bangalore flying to 31 runs in 2.2 overs. But when Faf departed, after scoring 17 runs, the innings lost direction despite Virat Kohli’s half century.

On RCB’s batting approach he said, “We always play bold and that’s what we always do. It doesn’t matter who is bowling, if it is a bad ball, it’s a bad ball and has to be punished. A couple of balls where our batters got out were supposed to be hit. But we were unlucky that they were hit to the fielder.”

Earlier, KKR enjoyed a strong start too. They scored 66 runs in the powerplay overs without conceding a wicket. It’s important to bowl well with the new ball and [Mohammed] Siraj has been bowling really well. Today was one of the days when the ball didn’t swing much. We have been doing really well in the powerplay and will still do so. It was just one of those games where we couldn’t get a wicket,” said Vyshak.

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 12:00:10 IST

