Looking for accuracy rather than trying ‘different variants’ helps a bowler, believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

With three wickets for 27 runs in his four overs, the 31-year-old was KKR’s pick in their 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I have worked more on my accuracy rather than working on different variations. Another aspect I was working on was revolutions on the ball. I was working with AC Prathiban. He’s my spin coach back in Chennai, so it definitely worked,” Chakravarthy said in the post-match press conference.

“More than that, tactics, whatever Abhishek Nayar (KKR assistant coach) tells, it always works for me. They both have played a very good role in my comeback.”

Chakravarthy prepared for the match by watching videos of earlier matches against Bengaluru. He took the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik.

“I did watch videos of previous matches when I played against RCB. I could see the technical aspects of their batsmen, where they were targeting. I was focusing on that,” he said.

“It’s a very challenging ground. We had our own plans. We made sure that we have separate meetings just to bowl on this ground (Chinnaswamy). It worked out today,” he added.

Chakravarthy is third among highest wicket-takers this IPL season with 13 scalps from eight matches.

“You have to be confident in every ball you bowl and even if you slip in your confidence, the effort is not going translate in your bowling.”

Chakravarthy also took the opportunity to praise fellow leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who posted figures of 2/30, and said that he could play for the national side.

“Suyash Sharma has come into the team and I could say that he’s a guy for the future for the country. He is an amazing talent. I wish he can understand the level of cricket we are playing and he can fast track his way to the national side,” he said.

