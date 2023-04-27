Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Jason Roy was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

“Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” IPL said in a statement.

Jason Roy, who scored a 29-ball 56 to propel KKR to 200/5, admitted to the breach.

“Mr. Roy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL statement further read.

The incident occurred at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during KKR’s 21-run victory over RCB.

Coming to the match, after Roy’s blitz, Kolkata Knight Riders conjured up a spin magic to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore to end their four-match losing streak.

After handing a 201 run target, Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) and Suyash Sharma (2/30) spun a web around the RCB batters, limiting them to 179/8.

