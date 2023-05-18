Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis hails Virat Kohli's 'infectious' passion

Du Plessis, who took over as RCB captain from Kohli ahead of the 2022 season, added that it was better playing with him than against him.

IPL 2023: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis hails Virat Kohli's 'infectious' passion

Not only do Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis form the core of the Royal Challengers Bangalore leadership, they have also got the team off to a successful start more often than not. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis opened up on playing alongside Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying he would rather play with him than against him.

In a conversation with NDTV, du Plessis also hailed the former India and RCB captain’s passion, calling it infectious that would also fuel up his teammates on the field or his batting partner.

“I was in awe of the amount of passion that he has, playing the game of cricket. Now being on the same team as him, I can tell you that playing with him is better than playing against him.

“When you are playing against him, sometimes, that passion can fuel you as well. I’ve been on the other side of that. Whereas if you play with him, it’s such a great thing. You feel that passion batting with him, and it’s really really infectious. It makes you wanna give your absolute best all the time as well,” the former South Africa captain said.

Du Plessis and Kohli have been among the key performers for RCB this season, having got the team off to solid starts on numerous occasions this season. Du Plessis is also in the middle of a purple patch with the bat as he finds himself at the top of the batting charts this season, and is currently the only batter with more than 600 runs (631).

Du Plessis, who had earlier played for the seven seasons for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and two for Rising Pune Super Giant (RPS), joined RCB ahead of the 2022 season and took over the leadership from Kohli, who had stepped down from the role at the end of the 2021 season. Under du Plessis’ leadership, RCB managed to reach the playoffs where they reached as far as Qualifier 2 before ultimately getting knocked out with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

Updated Date: May 18, 2023 18:11:00 IST

