Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: RCB sign Michael Bracewell as replacement for Will Jacks

RCB have replaced injured England batter Will Jacks with New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell for IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: RCB sign Michael Bracewell as replacement for Will Jacks

Michael Bracewell scored a century against India in an ODI in January. AP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have brought in New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Jacks, who was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

It’s a big loss for RCB as Jacks was seen as a player who could replace Glenn Maxwell in the playing XI if required. Jacks is a batter who can also bowl off-spin.

His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 crore.

Bracewell is also an all-rounder who can bowl off-spin. He went unsold in the auction.

RCB start their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians on 2 April.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 18, 2023 12:41:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ravindra Jadeja will be the X factor for CSK in IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh
First Cricket News

Ravindra Jadeja will be the X factor for CSK in IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also spoke about the strengths and weaknesses of the CSK side ahead of the IPL 2023.

For CSK skipper MS Dhoni, IPL 2023 will be 'celebrated like no other': Matthew Hayden
First Cricket News

For CSK skipper MS Dhoni, IPL 2023 will be 'celebrated like no other': Matthew Hayden

Former Australia opener Hayden, who represented CSK for three seasons between 2008 and 2010, expected Dhoni to bow out in style in front of his home fans at the Chepauk in the 16th season of the IPL.

Gujrat Titans sign up 26 partners ahead of IPL 2023
First Cricket News

Gujrat Titans sign up 26 partners ahead of IPL 2023

The franchise has retained 11 partners from the previous season and added 15 new partners