Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have brought in New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Jacks, who was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

It’s a big loss for RCB as Jacks was seen as a player who could replace Glenn Maxwell in the playing XI if required. Jacks is a batter who can also bowl off-spin.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Michael Bracewell joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Will Jacks. Details 👇 #TATAIPL https://t.co/rXQlYkJo9N pic.twitter.com/aVmbIjntEw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 18, 2023

His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 crore.

Bracewell is also an all-rounder who can bowl off-spin. He went unsold in the auction.

RCB start their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against Mumbai Indians on 2 April.

