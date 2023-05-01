LSG were missing the injured KL Rahul at the top of the order, and the skipper’s absence from the batting lineup proved costly as LSG were restricted to 34/4 from six overs, in a powerplay dominated by RCB bowlers.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to their worst possible start in what should have been a comfortable run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.
Earlier, RCB were restricted to 126/9 after Naveen-ul-Haq scalped three wickets.
LSG lost the wickets of Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda in the powerplay, with Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga getting a wicket each.
At the time of writing, LSG were restricted to 66/7 in the 12th over, following the wicket of K Gowtham.
LSG are currently second in the points table, with 10 points, two behind league leaders Gujarat Titans (12 points).
RCB, meanwhile, are sixth with eight points from as many games.
