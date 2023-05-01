Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

IPL 2023: RCB bowlers dominate powerplay as LSG restricted to 34/4 in first six overs

LSG were missing the injured KL Rahul at the top of the order, and the skipper’s absence from the batting lineup proved costly as LSG were restricted to 34/4 from six overs, in a powerplay dominated by RCB bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants during match 43 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on the 1st May 2023 Photo by: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) got off to their worst possible start in what should have been a comfortable run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Earlier, RCB were restricted to 126/9 after Naveen-ul-Haq scalped three wickets.

LSG lost the wickets of Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda in the powerplay, with Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga getting a wicket each.

At the time of writing, LSG were restricted to 66/7 in the 12th over, following the wicket of K Gowtham.

LSG are currently second in the points table, with 10 points, two behind league leaders Gujarat Titans (12 points).

RCB, meanwhile, are sixth with eight points from as many games.

Updated Date: May 01, 2023 23:11:35 IST

RCB's Sonu Yadav recently caught up with Firstpost, where he spoke on finally realising his dream to play for RCB, interactions with Virat Kohli, and more.

When Kohli was asked the question he admitted that it was a difficult one, but he chose his former RCB mate AB DeVilliers and Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga as the best IPL players