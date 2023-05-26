Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for an unprecedented 10th time and would be all pepped up to win their fifth IPL title on 28 May, but tensions appear to be brewing within the camp at the moment.

Just last week, during their last league match against Delhi Capitals, skipper MS Dhoni was captured speaking down to Jadeja, who though stayed quiet at the time later made a cryptic tweet, which was also shared by his wife.



Now another video has fans left fans pondering.

After their first playoff match, in which CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs and booked their spot in the 28 May final, Jadeja was seen having an animated chat with franchise CEO Kasi Vishwanathan.

Jadeja scored 22 off 16 balls and picked up two wickets — those of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller. He won the ‘’most valuable asset of the match’ for the all-round performance. And he also took a dig at the fans who have been repeatedly cheering at dismissal as Dhoni walks in after him.

“Upstox knows but..some fans don’t”, he said.

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

