After their first playoff match, in which CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs and booked their spot in the 28 May final, Jadeja was seen having an animated chat with franchise CEO Kasi Vishwanathan.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for an unprecedented 10th time and would be all pepped up to win their fifth IPL title on 28 May, but tensions appear to be brewing within the camp at the moment.
Just last week, during their last league match against Delhi Capitals, skipper MS Dhoni was captured speaking down to Jadeja, who though stayed quiet at the time later made a cryptic tweet, which was also shared by his wife.
Definitely pic.twitter.com/JXZNrMjVvC
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 21, 2023
Now another video has fans left fans pondering.
Hope he stays back and this talk between Kasi sir and #jadeja had nothing to do with his post. #MSDhoni #CSKvGT #csk #jaddu #anbuden #yellove #cskfans #cskticket #iplfinal #IPLPlayoff pic.twitter.com/cPOGSdmihF
— Bharat Solanki (@TedBharat) May 23, 2023
Jadeja scored 22 off 16 balls and picked up two wickets — those of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller. He won the ‘’most valuable asset of the match’ for the all-round performance. And he also took a dig at the fans who have been repeatedly cheering at dismissal as Dhoni walks in after him.
“Upstox knows but..some fans don’t”, he said.
Upstox knows but..some fans don’t pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023
Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings entered the IPL final for a record-extending 10th time after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.
Though Dhoni is yet to directly address questions over his future as a player in the IPL, he has dropped a number of hints over his supposed retirement throughout the season.
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is widely believed to be playing his last season in the IPL this year though he is yet to make a confirmatory statement on the same.