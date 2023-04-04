IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan bowls over fans with Bhojpuri commentary on JioCinema

With superstar Ravi Kishan at the helm during IPL 2023 on JioCinema, fans are having an unforgettable experience that blends the passion of cricket with the vibrancy of Bhojpuri culture.
Mumbai: JioCinema’s Bhojpuri commentary on IPL 2023 is turning out to be a game-changer, bringing a whole new level of excitement and engagement to fans across the heartland.
With the legendary Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan at the helm, fans are treated to an unforgettable experience that seamlessly blends the passion of cricket with the vibrancy of Bhojpuri culture.
Whether you’re a die-hard cricket fan or simply looking to be entertained, the Bhojpuri commentary is a must-watch – so sit back and get ready to be bowled over with the best of Ravi Kishan from the opening weekend of IPL 2023.
JioCinema introduced a segment Kishan Ki Class, where the actor gives his ingenious take on basic cricket terminologies like Stump Out, Clean Bowled and Caught Behind.
Stump out
Clean bowled
Caught behind
Not just the Bhojpuri viewers but Kishan charmed the Hindi panel consisting of Zaheer Khan, Saba Karim and Suresh Raina also with an epic verse.
ई बैट ना ह, ई लाठी ह ,
ई खिलाड़ी खांटी ह,
बाउंड्री पर सबके लगा के देख ल,
ई हिंदुस्तान के माटी ह !! #bhojpuricomentry #ipl @JioCinema @IPL @ImRaina @ImZaheer #sabakarim pic.twitter.com/JlIZ9vUUzX
— Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) April 2, 2023
