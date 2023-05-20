Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi added a feather to his cap during the IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Bishnoi dismissed KKR skipper Nitish Rana to complete 100 wickets in T20s. The 22-year-old leg-spinner from Rajasthan achieved the feat in his 86th appearance in the format, deceiving Rana with a googly that got a bit of extra bounce, catching the southpaw by surprise.

The wily spinner would strike again later in the innings, uprooting the off-stump to send Andre Russell back to the dugout in his final over of the evening, once again using the googly to good effect.

Bishnoi signed off with 2/23 at the end of his quota, having brought Lucknow back in the hunt after an expensive start in their defence of the 176-run total with two wickets as well as a catch to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Earlier in the evening, Lucknow posted a competitive 176/8 on the board after being invited to bat by Kolkata skipper Rana. The Super Giants, sporting a maroon and green-coloured kit today, got off to a shaky start and were reduced to 73/5 at one stage before a fiery half-century from Nicholas Pooran (58 off 30) helped them finish within touching distance of the 180-mark.

Kolkata are unlikely to reach the IPL 2023 playoffs even if they end up on the winning side, given their Net Run Rate is lesser than that of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), all of whom are tied on 14 points.

A win for Lucknow on Saturday, however, would seal their place in the playoffs, preserving their hundred per cent record in the two seasons that they have featured in so far.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.