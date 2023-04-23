Former BCCI chief selector Kris Srikkanth recently hailed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS for instilling confidence in his players, giving the example of Ajinkya Rahane, who has performed well with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season.

Rahane has scored 138 runs off four matches this season at a strike-rate of 181.58, including a 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians (MI).

“MS Dhoni trusts his teammates, and that is the reason he backs them to give their best. There are many such case studies, and the latest one is that of Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane himself admitted that Dhoni only asked him to enjoy his game. And then everyone knows what Rahane did after going in the field,” Srikkanth told Star Sports ahead of CSK’s game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Rahane had played only seven games for KKR last season, scoring 133 runs before an injury ended his IPL 2022 campaign. He was eventually released by KKR, and acquired by CSK for Rs 50 lakh at the IPL auction.

“I was really happy when CSK picked me. How they treat each and every individual. Before this I had heard from many players, it is really like a family. I know now. I have played under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) a lot of times in the Indian team, at CSK it was for the first time,” Rahane had said earlier.

“I am really enjoying: the atmosphere is the same whether we win or lose,” he added.

CSK are currently placed third in the IPL standings, with eight points from six matches. While they beat LSG, RCB, MI and SRH, their defeats have come against GT and RR.

