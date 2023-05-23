Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 season on Tuesday. To be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, it tips the scale in CSK’s favour, believes former India bowler Harbhajan Singh.

Historically, Chepauk has been a fortress for Chennai but that hasn’t been the case this year. With four wins and three defeats in 7 matches at home, CSK have had their impregnable fortress breached by Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. In the process, KKR and Punjab won at Chepauk after 11 years and RR after 15 years.

Harbhajan said they will once again be hard to beat at home when things get underway against GT.

“The contest between CSK and GT will be intense as both teams know how to win big games. CSK playing at home is a big advantage, they know the conditions well but somewhere their performance at home hasn’t been foolproof this year. So this makes things interesting but CSK looks a completely different side when it plays in the playoffs. I am really looking forward to this match,” said the former spinner on Star Sports Cricket Live.

On spin friendly surface, Gujarat Titans will rely on Rashid Khan to once again bother the opposition batters. The Afghanistan spinner has taken 24 wickets from 14 matches with best figures of 4/30 while posting an economy rate of 7.82.

Another former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said Rashid will be crucial for GT. “Rashid Khan is the trump card for Gujarat. If they want wickets, they bring him. And then the way Hardik has used Rashid, it is commendable. Rashid likes to break partnerships and now he has become the most successful bowler of this season on the basis of his excellent performance,” he said of Rashid who is second in the Purple Cap standings.

Meanwhile CSK will hope the opening pairing of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway once again fire on all cylinders and keep going in their quest for a title.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway come to the ground with full preparation. They have been complimenting each other very well this season. They have given good starts to CSK and scored runs in abundance and entertained the spectators. The team whose openers play well, tend to score well and that is why CSK are in a good position today,” said Harbhajan Singh.

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans had met in the first fixture of the season, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Hardik Pandya-captained GT won by 5 wickets. Now, the winner of the IPL Qualifier 1 will automatically progress to the final (28 May). The losing team, however, will have to wait for the winner of Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians for IPL Qualifier 2 (26 May).

