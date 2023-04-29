Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Wasim Jaffer has come out in support of his bowlers after they conceded 257 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday in their 56-run defeat. PBKS pacers Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh were taken for a ride as they gave away 144 runs together in 11 overs.

Wasim Jaffer, however, felt that there are no “serious concerns” with the PBKS bowling department and it was a case of LSG playing better cricket.

“Don’t think there are any serious concerns (about the bowling attack) because they had thrice defended scores in tough conditions,” Jaffer said in the post-match press conference. “Be it against Mumbai or Rajasthan, even in the earlier Kolkata game. The bowling unit has always performed for us this season. Today was one of those days when everything clicked for the opposition and we were a bit clueless. Our bowlers will come back strong.”

LSG batters were in top form, making most of the batting-friendly track at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. 74 runs were scored in the powerplay while 110 came in the middle overs (7-15).

Jaffer admitted that PBKS bowlers could have opted for more variety to restrict LSG’s run flow but added that LSG’s batters also deserve the credit for posting the second-highest total in IPL history.

“Perhaps we could have gone to Plan B a bit more. Like using the slower balls a lot more and using the longer boundary consistently. They (LSG) did this a lot more effectively and it worked for them. But again, most of their shots were clearing the boundary quite easily, so we have to give them credit for that,” he said.

Jaffer also refused to blame skipper Shikhar Dhawan for opting to bowl first.

“It is a trend for IPL sides to opt for chasing after winning the toss. Dew was obviously a factor too. We had seen it during practice and that was a reason as well. But when the opposition gets to 257, it’s always tough to chase. They got a fast start in the powerplay and never slowed down at any stage. You have to give them credit.”

On not promoting big-hitters Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Shahrukh Khan in the batting order while chasing a mammoth total, Jaffer said: “Our top-three is a fix and Taide is someone who always does well in the powerplay. We also wanted to maintain a left-right combination throughout. Also, someone like Livingstone hadn’t played a lot of cricket, Raza had done well for us and that’s why he was promoted. We thought that if we can get closer to the total, we have the power of Livingstone and Curran. As for Jitesh and Shahrukh, their roles are for the final five overs. Everyone did their best but it’s just unfortunate that we fell short by 56 runs.”