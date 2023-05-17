PBKS vs DC match summary: Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday played party poopers in Dharamsala as they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 15 runs in an all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Shikhar Dhawan and Co.

The defeat meant PBKS remained on 12 points from 13 games, and leaving their playoff qualification hopes uncertain.

PBKS had earlier won the toss and opted to field. However, DC got off to a strong start, with David Warner (46) and Prithvi Shaw (54) forging a 94-run stand for the opening wicket. While Warner missed out on a fifty, Shaw, making his return to the playing XI in almost a month, notched up his first IPL half-century of the season.

He was involved in a 54-run stand with Rilee Rossouw (82*) as they led DC to 213/2 in 20 overs.

In their run chase, PBKS did not have the best of starts after they lost skipper Dhawan (0), but crucial knocks from Atharva Taide (55) and Liam Livingstone (94) set the platform for a victory.

However, in what seemed like a tactical move, Taide retired out in the 15th over, and in came Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh, though, failed to make any impact after he was dismissed for a duck by Anrich Nortje.

PBKS needed 33 off the last over, and 17 runs came off the first three balls, reducing the deficit to 16 from three balls. The fourth ball of the over bowled by Ishant Sharma was a maximum from Livingstone towards wide long-off, and to make matters worse, it was a height no-ball from Ishant. DC reviewed this one, but to no avail.

However, Livingstone failed to connect the ball well in the free-hit delivery, that eventually ended in a dot ball.

Sixteen runs from two balls was game over for PBKS, and it was just a matter of some time before DC had the last laugh. In the last ball, Livingstone was dismissed by Ishant, after the England batter dispatched it straight to Axar Patel at long-off.

Preview: Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic at the iconic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday. This will be PBKS’ first of two home matches in Dharamsala, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) too set to play Shikhar Dhawan and Co in a couple of days.

PBKS’ main motive from their last two league matches will be to win those by the largest of margins possible and boost their Net Run Rate in their bid to make the IPL playoffs.

They are currently in eighth place with 12 points from as many games, and two wins will take their points tally to 16. However, they face stiff competition from Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

DC have been already knocked out of the tournament and are currently reeling in 10th place with just eight points from 12 matches. ‘

The two teams only faced each other a few days back, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. PBKS emerged victorious by 31 runs, in a match where opener Prabhsimran Singh notched up his maiden IPL ton to lead PBKS to 167/7.

In DC’s reply, Harpreet Brar took four wickets as PBKS successfully defended their total, restricting the Capitals to 136/8.

Pacer Nathan Ellis has been brilliant this season for Punjab Kings, picking up regular wickets, but it will be interesting to see if South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada, who last played an IPL match on 30 April, gets a game on Wednesday.

DC, meanwhile, remain without Anrich Nortje, who had returned to South Africa owing to personal reasons.

While DC stand eliminated with two games to go for them, Wednesday provides an opportunity for them to play party poopers and spoil PBKS’ hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

