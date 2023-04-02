Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: 'Proper team effort', Twitterati hail Rajasthan Royals' clinical victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Cricket

IPL 2023: 'Proper team effort', Twitterati hail Rajasthan Royals' clinical victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals, who finished runners-up last season, hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in a clinical all-round display to begin their IPL 2023 on a dominant note.

IPL 2023: 'Proper team effort', Twitterati hail Rajasthan Royals' clinical victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate Trent Boult's dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi. Sportzpics

England’s Jos Buttler hit a scintillating half-century to help the Rajasthan Royals hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their opening match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Buttler’s 22-ball 54 led the team’s batting onslaught as they posted 203-5, and then their bowlers restricted hosts Hyderabad to 131-8 in the first match of the day.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned figures of 4-17 after pace spearhead Trent Boult struck twice in his first over.

Read | Chahal’s 4/17, Buttler blitz and other top moments from SRH vs RR

Buttler and his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal — who also made 54 — had provided an explosive start to last year’s runners-up and the inaugural IPL champions.

Skipper Sanju Samson also joined in the charge with his powerful 55 before he departed in the 19th over and Shimron Hetmyer finished off the innings with his unbeaten 22.

Buttler was the leading batsman in the last IPL season with 863 runs including four centuries, and he then led England to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2022.

He reached his fifty in 20 balls before being bowled by Afghanistan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqui inside the sixth over. Samson soon took charge then with Jaiswal for company as they piled on the runs.

In Pics | Rajasthan Royals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

Hyderabad were never in the chase after Boult bowled Abhishek Sharma for a duck and then Jason Holder clung on to a superb catch at slip to send back Rahul Tripathi.

Wickets kept tumbling, including Harry Brook (13) and Glenn Phillips (8). Getting in big-hitter Abdul Samad as an “impact player” only reduced the margin of loss as he hit an unbeaten 32.

The match also created quite the buzz on social media, especially on Twitter. We take a look at select reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With inputs from AFP

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 22:50:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

SRH vs RR live streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match
First Cricket News

SRH vs RR live streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match

Check this space to know about the live streaming details ahead of Sunday's IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. 

IPL 2023: Up against SRH in campaign opener, Rajasthan Royals keen to recreate magic of last year
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Up against SRH in campaign opener, Rajasthan Royals keen to recreate magic of last year

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting will have to guard against the wily leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who had emerged the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 27 scalps.

SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
First Cricket News

SRH vs RR Highlights, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Recap: Yuzvendra Chahal grabs a match-winning haul of 4/17 to help restrict SRH to 131/8 after half-centuries from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson help RR post a commanding 203/5.