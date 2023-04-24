Prithvi Shaw’s woeful start to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with the bat meant that he was dropped from the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Uppal on Monday.

Shaw has managed to score just 47 runs from six matches this season so far, and came in as an impact substitute to bat for DC in their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 20 April. However, all Shaw could collect were 13 runs off 11 balls, collecting two boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt has been included in the XI, while Mitchell Marsh, who will look to turn things around with the bat, also retains his place in the XI.

Delhi Capitals are placed rock bottom of the IPL standings, having collected their first win only in their previous match against KKR.

DC playing XI vs SRH: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

