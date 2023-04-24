Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw dropped from DC side to face SRH after woeful run with the bat

Prithvi Shaw does not feature in Delhi Capitals' playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a woeful run of form with the bat.

Prithvi Shaw was brought in as an impact player in the DC chase against KKR, in place of Ishant Sharma, but all Shaw could manage were 13 runs. Sportzpics

Prithvi Shaw’s woeful start to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with the bat meant that he was dropped from the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Uppal on Monday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Shaw has managed to score just 47 runs from six matches this season so far, and came in as an impact substitute to bat for DC in their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 20 April. However, all Shaw could collect were 13 runs off 11 balls, collecting two boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt has been included in the XI, while Mitchell Marsh, who will look to turn things around with the bat, also retains his place in the XI.

Delhi Capitals are placed rock bottom of the IPL standings, having collected their first win only in their previous match against KKR.

DC playing XI vs SRH: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Updated Date: April 24, 2023 19:34:10 IST

