IPL 2023 Player Retention: Chennai Super Kings retain Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings have retained Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the mini auctions slated to take place in December while releasing all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and death-overs specialist Chris Jordan. Right-handed batter Robin Uthappa had announced his retirement earlier.

The side retained other names in Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni among batters while Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube have been among the all-rounders.

Deepak Chahar will be carrying the onus of leading the bowling attack for the Super Kings.

The purse remaining for CSK is Rs 20.45 crore with a couple of overseas slots left.

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Purse remaining: Rs 20.45 Cr

Players acquired via trades: None

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Current squad: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Updated Date: November 15, 2022 20:31:28 IST

