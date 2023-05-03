Single-handedly demolishing the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) top-order in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday ‘exhausted’ Gujarat Titans’ (GT) pacer Mohammad Shami.

Giving his side just the start it would have wanted, Shami, who took four wickets for just 11 runs, struck right at the first ball and removed DC opener Philip Salt. He kept up the attack to get rid of Rilee Rossouw (8), Manish Pandey (1) and Priyam Garg (10) to ruin the powerplay for DC.

Talking to Murali Kartik on air at the innings break, Shami joked about how he felt like he lost all steam after the four-over spell that launched GT to a great game against the DC.

“We practice a lot of before the season and understand how the pitches behave and which lengths to bowl. I’m just following the plans. My job is to attack and take wickets and if we can take those early wickets it will always be such a huge plus for the team. Feel the total is gettable, don’t think there is too much swing or seam. (Nahi nahi, petrol khatam ho chuka tha) I have given it my all and bowled four on the trot,” he said.

With this, Shami has registered the best bowling figures for the team and second-best in the season, just behind Mark Wood’s 4/15.

However, Shami’s efforts went in vain as DC beat GT by five runs. Despite ending up on the losing side, Shami was named the Player of the Match.

DC were 23/5 at one stage, but Aman Khan’s maiden IPL fifty took them to 130/8. The DC bowlers showcased a collective effort, with Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma picking two wickets each, to restrict GT to 125/6.

DC may have won the game but they still sit bottom of the points table with six points from nine matches.

They next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 6 May.

