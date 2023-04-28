KL Rahul scored the fastest IPL half-century in 2018 in Mohali. He returns to the same venue on Friday as Lucknow Super Giants face Punjab Kings in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League. It comes at a time when KL Rahul’s slowed-down knock against Gujarat Titans led to an unfathomable defeat.

In Lucknow six days ago, LSG were cruising towards a below-par 136 runs before KL Rahul, who had remained steady throughout, suddenly saw things collapse right before his eyes.

The LSG skipper has a strike rate of 113.91 this season and can surely do better on that front.

But if he needs solace, Mohali is the kind of venues to do it for you. The venue has not seen a total of 200-plus but should be far friendlier than the slow burner in Lucknow.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have played a high-risk, high-returns game. It remains to be seen whether full time captain Shikhar Dhawan, who has missed the last three games due to a shoulder injury, makes a return.

The top-order comprising Prabhsimran Singh and Matthew Short need to stay longer in the middle while the dangerous Liam Livingstone is yet to come into his own after two games.

In Dhawan’s absence, stand-in skipper Sam Curran has shown why PBKS paid Rs 18.5 crore for his services and his contribution with both bat and ball holds key.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh has been brilliant while the team will need to take a tough decision in choosing between Nathan Ellis and Kagiso Rabada.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.