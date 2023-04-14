Shubman Gill’s knock of 67 powered Gujarat Giants to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Thursday.

Gill scored the highest for Gujarat while Wriddhiman Saha played a knock of 30 runs off 19. For PBKS, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 154, Gujarat Giants openers got off to a flying start as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill hammered Arshdeep Singh for four boundaries gathering 18 runs in the third over of the game.

Kagiso Rabada then came into the bowling attack and provided his team with a big breakthrough as he dismissed well-set batter Saha for 30 runs.

Punjab bowlers delivered some fine spells to restrict Gujarat batters from playing big shorts. The left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan then came out to bat. After 10 overs Gujarat’s score read 80/1.

Sudharsan’s innings at the crease was cut short as Arshdeep delivered a short ball to remove Gujarat batter for 19. Captain Hardik Pandya then came out to bat.

Harpreet Brar then spin a web around the Gujarat captain and dismissed Pandya for 8 runs in the 15th over of the game. Hard-hitting batter David Miller then came out to bat. With a four in the 16th over Gill brought up his fifty in 40 balls.

Sam Curran then provided his team with a big breakthrough as he dismissed a dangerous batter Gill for 67 in the last over. Rahul Tewatia then came out to bat when Punjab needed to win 6 runs in 4 balls and hit the winning boundary for his team on the fifth ball of the last over to guide his team home with a 6-wicket win.

Earlier, top knocks by Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma and Matthew Short helped Punjab Kings post a total of 153/8 against Gujarat Giants.

Here are some interesting stats from the PBKS vs GT game:

—South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada became the fastest-ever bowler to take 100 IPL wickets. Rabada took just 64 matches to achieve the milestone, beating Lasith Malinga’s record of 70 matches.

—Mohit Sharma returned to the IPL after three years, his previous season being in 2020. On Thursday, Mohit finished with figures of 2/18 from four overs, at an economy rate of 4.50. That was Mohit’s second best economy rate in a four-over spell in IPL, his best being 3.50 against Mumbai Indians in 2014.

—Between both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Gujarat Titans’ economy rate of 9.70 in the death overs has been the least.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Matt Short averages 14.5 against leg spin, having scored 116 runs from the 104 balls he has faced against leg spinners in the T20 format.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.