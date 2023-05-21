Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to make the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs as they face Gujarat Titans (GT) on the final day of the league stage on Sunday, and should RCB qualify, they will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

However, if RCB do take on LSG in the Eliminator in Chennai, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh hoped Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir don’t clash again.

“If Kohli and Gambhir again face each other, I hope they do not clash again. I am only concerned about it,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Things got heated after LSG’s home clash against RCB in Lucknow on 1 May, after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a verbal spat. Kohli was seen talking with LSG’s West Indian recruit LSG after the match, but Gambhir soon interfered and separated the two. Gambhir eventually was involved in a war of words with Kohli and around the same time, KL Rahul and the other support staff intervened and separated the duo.

Kohli was earlier also involved in an altercation with LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq. While Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their match fees, Naveen was fined 50 percent.

Mumbai Indians are currently facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final league match, and should MI lose this, and RCB beat GT later on Sunday, Faf du Plessis’ side will go through to the playoffs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.