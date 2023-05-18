Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels that some of the Indian youngsters who are doing well in the IPL 2023 could make a case for their addition to the squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 if the need arises due to injuries to some players.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in the mix, India have a solid batting arsenal at their disposal for the ODI World Cup which will take place at home in October and November. But in case a need arises, Shastri has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh as batters who could make a place for themselves in the squad.

Jaiswal has so far scored 575 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, while Rinku Singh slammed five consecutive sixes in the last over to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat defending champions Gujarat Titans in a match this season.

“One is (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, simply because of the way he’s played this season,” Shastri said on The ICC Review.

“And for me it is a marked improvement from what I saw from him last year, which is a very, very positive sign.

“It shows that there’s a young guy prepared to work on his game, sort out things, get a more all-round game into play and he’s done that this season.

“Just the power with which he’s re-taking shots. Just the pockets he’s hitting around the ground as opposed to last year is very good.

“The other bloke is Rinku Singh, which is a great story. The more I see of him, that guy has got a fabulous temperament. He’s tough as nails.

“Both these guys have come through very hard backgrounds. They’ve worked very hard initially in their lives and nothing’s come easy for them. So you can see that hunger, that passion, that drive that is so needed to make it to the top.”

Apart from Jaisawal and Rinku, there are other batters as well who have impressed Shastri.

“As far as batting goes, there’s Tilak Varma, there’s Jitesh Sharma from Punjab (Kings) too who is a wicket-keeper-batter who’s pretty dangerous and has stood out,” Shastri added.

“There’s even Sai Sudarshan, a left-hander (who has also caught the eye).

“But I would put Tilak Varma, I would put Jaiswal, I’d put Rinku Singh. (They) are the candidates who can really push through along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who’s been around for a while.

“These are the guys who can push for selection, depending on their form closer to the World Cup. And depending on injuries. If there are injuries to any key players, then these guys can come straight away into the mix.”

