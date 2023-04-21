Having won the Southern Derby away from home against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to their home at Chepauk for another Southern Derby, this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), for their next IPL 2023 match.

Led by their inspirational captain MS Dhoni, CSK will be raring to return to winning ways at home as they lost to Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring last-over thriller in Chennai in their last league game.

SRH have never been able to beat CSK at Chepauk in the IPL, and the Super Kings will be aiming to keep this record intact.

A sea of yellow is expected to fill the stadium as the Yellow Army takes on the Orange Army, who are being led by Aiden Markram. ‘Thala’ Dhoni will once again be the cynosure of all eyes as CSK arrive at their Anbuden.

Hailing the bond between Chennai Super Kings fans and MS Dhoni, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh — who has donned the CSK yellow jersey in the past — claimed the wicketkeeper-batter has accepted all the adulation from the fans with the utmost respect.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, “Mahendra Singh Dhoni is only one. There cannot be a bigger cricketer than him in India. Someone could have scored more runs than him and someone could have taken more wickets than him, but no one has a bigger fanbase than him. Dhoni has accepted this fandom to heart and he respects his teammates as well. He walks with so much love and emotion that anyone else would go mad, but Dhoni has carried this love and emotion in his heart for 15 years and he still hasn’t changed at all.”

As CSK take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, teammates, as well as fans, will have their eyes hooked on all-rounder Shivam Dube — who set the stage on fire with his towering sixes against RCB at M Chinnaswamy.

Lauding the left-handed batter for his range of shots, former India cricketer Harbhajan said the Mumbaikar should continue getting the chance to bat higher in the order more often.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Harbhajan said, “Shivam Dube’s hitting range is tremendous. Whenever the ball comes into his hitting arc, he dispatches it for a biggie. CSK banks a lot on players with such qualities. Shivam should continue to get opportunities to bat at the top.”

Delhi Capitals secured their first win of the season after losing five on the trot. David Warner-led his team from the front as DC beat KKR by four wickets in yet another humdinger in the IPL.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen congratulated Warner and his team for breaking the winless streak. However, the legendary English cricketer is critical of Delhi’s performance as their batting still remains a concern.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Pietersen said, “Games like these give you the confidence. There was a sense of relief in the camp. We’ve seen Mumbai Indians do a couple of times in the past. They were unstoppable after coming on the winning track. Could it be the same for Delhi? We’ll have to wait and see. Warner led from the front with his captaincy and batting. He was, unfortunately, let down by the team. Batting still remains a weak link for them.”

