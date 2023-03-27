Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday announced middle-order batter Nitish Rana as captain of the franchise, ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as the injured Shreyas Iyer remains absent from contention to return to competitive cricket.

Shreyas Iyer, who was ruled out of the India vs Australia ODI series due to a back injury, is the designated captain for KKR, but Iyer’s lengthy absence due to the recovery meant that the KKR team management had to announce a new captain.

“Kolkata Knight Riders today announced Nitish Rana would captain the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury. While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job,” KKR said in a statement.

KKR, two-time IPL champions, will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Punjab Kings on 1 April.

