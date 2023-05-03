The recent Indian Premier League (IPL) contest between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challenngers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow was marred by controversy, after Virat Kohli was involved in an on-field spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after the match.

Kohli donned an animated and aggressive look during LSG’s run-chase on Monday, and in a video clip that has gone viral, the former RCB skipper could be seen indulging in a war of words with LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq when the latter came out to bat.

This forced Amit Mishra, the batter at the non-strikers’ end and the umpires to intervene and calm Kohli down. Naveen decided to stay quiet, but one again, the two were involved in a war of words during the post-match handshake.

Yesterday's fight from a better angle.pic.twitter.com/78zkotVhZZ — Jurel fc (@WiratWohli) May 2, 2023

Gambhir then noticed Kyle Mayers interacting with Kohli and took the former away. The situation turned even more ugly when Gambhir went onto confront Kohli.

The videos that were recorded showed the moment when Gambhir and Kohli were separated by LSG players, but a new video recorded by a fan from the Ekana Cricket Stadium shows when exactly the spat between Kohli and Gambhir began.

The video contains the handshake bit, and also Gambhir taking Mayers way from Kohli. In the next part of the video, Naveen could be seen approaching Kohli again and telling something to Kohli.

At this time, Du Plessis tries to talk to Naveen and take Kohli away, but it was at this time when Gambhir came upto Kohli. Du Plessis tried to persuade kohli to return, but Kohli insisted that Du Plessis leave him and walk towards Gambhir.

Even KL Rahul tried to stop both Gambhir and Kohli, but it was too late as the two had faced off by the time.

Gambhir and Kohli were eventually found of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, and were fined the full match fees. Naveen, meanwhile, was fined 50 percent of the match fees.

