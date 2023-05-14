The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinners managed to keep the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters quiet with a tidy performance in Chennai In the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy grabbed two wickets each and managed to prevent the CSK batting lineup from running away with the game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the wicket is known to be slower and more spin-friendly than most other venues in the IPL.

Chennai ended up posting a modest 144/6 on the board after opting to bat, riding on Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 48 as well as opener Devon Conway’s 30.

Veteran West Indian spinner Narine hadn’t been in the best of form for the Knight Riders this season, but on Sunday he rediscovered his old touch, finishing the pick of the bowlers with a haul of 2/15 from his quota of four overs.

Both of his dismissals occured in the 11th over of the Chennai innings, with the Trinidadian hitting the stumps on both occasions. Ambati Rayudu (4) missed while attempting a slog sweep, resulting in the ball hitting the top of off. Five balls later, Narine managed to breach Moeen’s (1) defence with a carrom delivery that beat the inside edge and crashed onto the stumps.

The over proved to be a turning point in the match as Chennai, who lost half their side with 72 on the board shortly after the halfway stage, struggled to revive their innings and failed to cross the 150-mark, settling for what turned out to be their lowest score in a completed innings this season.

