Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is suffering from a “mental block” and there is no technical problem with his batting.

In 2023 IPL season, Rohit has been struggling for runs. He has scored just 184 runs at 18.39 and a strike rate of 126.89.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

In the last two games, he couldn’t open his account. In fact, Rohit got his 16th duck, the most in IPL history, during the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

“Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block,” Sehwag said.

“There’s no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches.”

After five losses and five wins, five-time champions MI are in seventh place with 10 points. In their most recent match, they were defeated by CSK by six wickets after a poor start that saw them manage just 139 for eight, a target overhauled by their opponents in 17.4 overs.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch claimed that Mumbai Indians’ opening batters look confused and they need to learn from CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“MI’s opening combination looks confused they are taking a lot of risk. They were looking to hit all the balls. They should learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he remains so calm in the middle and hits the loose balls,” Finch said.

As Rohit struggles, RCB’s Virat Kohli is having a stellar run with the bat, having amassed 419 runs so far in the IPL, though his strike rate has been questioned at times.

Hailing his consistent run over the years, former South African spinner Imran Tahir said, “Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs.

“You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication.

“What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable.”

MI and RCB will be in competition on 9 May (Tuesday) at the Wankhede Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.